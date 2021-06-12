Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

