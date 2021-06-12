Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.