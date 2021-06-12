Argent Trust Co Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

