Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.