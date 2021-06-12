Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,894 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

