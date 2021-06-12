Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,962 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

