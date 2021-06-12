Heritage Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,325,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $228.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.