Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Cap of $250,358.10

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $250,358.10 and $81,608.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00799846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.43 or 0.08380302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00086824 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

