John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JHS stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2103 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
