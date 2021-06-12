John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHS stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2103 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

