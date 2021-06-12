Short Interest in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Increases By 269.1%

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, an increase of 269.1% from the May 13th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,414,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

GOAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88. GO Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

