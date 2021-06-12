Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

MPV stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.