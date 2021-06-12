The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $34.59 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

