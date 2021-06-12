BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of BMRN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,390 shares of company stock worth $5,663,995 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

