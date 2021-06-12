Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,473,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,407 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 387,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

