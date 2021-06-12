ING Groep NV Has $843,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Textron were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 554,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Textron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

TXT stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.