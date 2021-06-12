ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

