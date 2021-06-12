Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,061 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,481,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

