Byrna Technologies (BYRN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -120.30 Byrna Technologies Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.83

Byrna Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Byrna Technologies Competitors 59 478 692 11 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Byrna Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57% Byrna Technologies Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

Summary

Byrna Technologies peers beat Byrna Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

