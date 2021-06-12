Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Holdings Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 50.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 13.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inter Parfums by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

