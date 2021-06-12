Head-To-Head Analysis: Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) vs. Its Peers

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) is one of 277 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Postal Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 1.51% 0.35% 0.19% Postal Realty Trust Competitors 10.32% -1.48% 0.86%

73.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Postal Realty Trust Competitors 3374 13398 13082 309 2.34

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.39%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million -$350,000.00 20.99 Postal Realty Trust Competitors $737.76 million $41.35 million 18.92

Postal Realty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Postal Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust peers beat Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.