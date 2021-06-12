Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.82 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

