Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

