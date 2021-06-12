NXP Semiconductors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

