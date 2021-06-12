BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.67.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
