Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO Sells $14,707.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $14,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J. Joseph Bergera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iteris alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $268.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.