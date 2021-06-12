Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Acquires C$25,500.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,404,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,856,293.47.

Laramide Resources stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.65 million and a PE ratio of -19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

