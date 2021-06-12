Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Acquires C$25,500.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,404,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,856,293.47.

Laramide Resources stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.65 million and a PE ratio of -19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

