Stephen Gerlach Buys 66,667 Shares of AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3) Stock

AML3D Limited (ASX:AL3) insider Stephen Gerlach purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.10 ($14,285.79).

About AML3D

AML3D Limited provides contract manufacturing services to the aerospace, marine, defense, oil and gas, mining, and general manufacturing sectors in Australia, Singapore, Japan, and Europe. It produces metal components and structures through automated wire-fed 3D printing technology. AML3D Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, Australia.

