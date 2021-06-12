Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Zillow Group worth $38,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.47 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 709.23, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

