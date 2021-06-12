Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $41.51 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

