Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on AC. Raymond James raised their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $644,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

