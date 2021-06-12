Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 235.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

DLR stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

