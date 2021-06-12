Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.