HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $41.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

