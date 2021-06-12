Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Plexus reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

PLXS opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Plexus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Plexus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

