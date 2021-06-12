Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

