Knoll, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Knoll has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KNL opened at $26.96 on Friday. Knoll has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

