M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $13,668,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 65.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 109,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWN opened at $38.55 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COWN. Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

