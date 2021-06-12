Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,614,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

SU stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.60, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

