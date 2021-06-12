Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,227 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $12,617,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $9,284,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.