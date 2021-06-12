34,249 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 958,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,400,558 in the last ninety days. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

