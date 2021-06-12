Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.18. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 137,867 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,473 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $30,237.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,666.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 1,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Image Sensing Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

