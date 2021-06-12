Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.09. Movano shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 88,091 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOVE. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

