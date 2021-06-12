Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

BRO opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.17. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

