Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.25. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 8,289 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

