Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.90). Viad posted earnings of ($2.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.04. Viad has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,628,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $27,254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 619,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.