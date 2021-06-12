Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 177.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Berry alerts:

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.