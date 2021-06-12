Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

