Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 15,380 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRWSY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

