Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $16.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.