CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.35

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and traded as high as $44.40. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.